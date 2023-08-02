Main Photo

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years, giving Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

Monahan said Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board, marking the first time players have outnumbered independent directors on the board.

