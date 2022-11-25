Main Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is posing with the trophy for his fourth win of the DP World Tour season after finishing fourth in DP World Tour Championship.

 MARTIN DOKOUPIL/AP PHOTO

Tiger Woods is making a bigger impact off the course than inside the ropes, and he was rewarded with a $15 million bonus from the PGA Tour’s Player Impact Program.

Woods won the award for the second straight year while playing slightly more often.

