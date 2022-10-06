Main Photo

Tiger Woods has another loaded field for his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. Woods announced 17 players for the 20-man field, and all but four are from the top 21 in the world ranking.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Tiger Woods has another loaded field for his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods on Tuesday announced 17 players for the 20-man field, and all but four are from the top 21 in the world ranking. Still to be announced is whether the player at No. 1,195 in the world — Woods — will tee it up at Albany.

Recommended for you