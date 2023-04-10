Tigers Rays Baseball

Detroit Tigers’ Austin Meadows (17) celebrates with first base coach Alfredo Amezaga (99) after hitting a single off Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan during the fourth inning of a game March 30, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

 CHRIS O’MEARA/AP PHOTO

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday.

Meadows missed most of last season due to anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with two runs batted in.

