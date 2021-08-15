ATLANTA — Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley each threw touchdown passes to open Tennessee’s backup quarterback competition and the Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 on Friday night in the preseason opener for both teams.
The Titans held Atlanta to 139 yards and six first downs in the debut for Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Tennessee’s former offensive coordinator.
Woodside started and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Cameron Batson in the second quarter. Woodside completed 10 of 15 passes for 84 yards.
Barkley had third-down completions of 14 and 15 yards to Mason Kinsey on a field goal drive early in the second half. Barkley’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall in the fourth quarter completed the scoring.
Barkley completed 5 of 8 passes for 54 yards. Neither quarterback threw an interception, though Woodside was sacked three times.
The Titans held out starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown.
Atlanta’s AJ McCarron, the favorite to open the season as Matt Ryan’s backup, completed 5 of 12 passes for only 36 yards with an interception.