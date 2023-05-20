Main Photo

Florida Panthers' Matthew Tkachuk (19) celebrates his goal in the fourth overtime against the Carolina Hurricanes with with Aaron Ekblad (5) in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals.

 KARL B DeBLAKER/AP PHOTO

RALEIGH, N.C. — Back and forth they went, the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes playing a game that seemed destined to have no end while leaving legs growing wobbly with each passing minute.

Then, just as the teams appeared headed for yet another extra period, Matthew Tkachuk pounced on his chance to finish off yet another overtime and road victory for the Panthers in these playoffs.

