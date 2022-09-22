Main Photo

Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk smiles during the NHL hockey team’s media day.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

CORAL SPRINGS — Aleksander Barkov was sound asleep at his home in Finland when the trade that brought Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers was finalized, which isn’t surprising considering it was around 4 a.m. in that part of the world.

He woke up and read texts from friends reacting to the deal.

Recommended for you