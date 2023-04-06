Main Photo

SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk snapped a tie in the opening minute of the third period, and the Florida Panthers topped the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Aaron Ekblad also scored for Florida, and Alex Lyon made 39 saves for his fourth straight win.

