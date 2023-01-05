Main Photo

Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) pushes Arizona Coyotes center Laurent Dauphin (26) out of the way as goaltender Spencer Knight, right rear, makes a save.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20.

