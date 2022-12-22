Main Photo

Toledo running back Jacquez Stuart (21) is tackled by Liberty safety Brylan Green (15) during the first half of the Boca Raton Bowl.

 JIM RASSOL/AP PHOTO

BOCA RATON — As he dealt with various injuries throughout the 2022 season, Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn used a message from his coach to stay the course, and eventually, lead his team to a bowl win.

“Do what you say you’re going to do," Finn said. "And we did what we say we were going to do. I’m thankful for that message and having coach Candle and having the whole team.”

Recommended for you