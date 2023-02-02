Main Photo

NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a cast member and producer of “80 for Brady,” looks down the carpet at the premiere of the film at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

 CHRIS PIZZELLO/AP PHOTO

TAMPA — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement.

Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.

