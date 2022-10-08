Main Photo

Tom Hoge tees off on the 13th hole during the first round of the Shriners Children’s Open golf tournament.

 RONDA CHURCHILL/AP PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — Tom Hoge wanted to be sure to take advantage of pristine conditions Thursday morning in Las Vegas. He did more than he expected, making two eagles on his way to an 8-under 63 for a one-shot lead in the Shriners Children’s Open.

One of the eagles came with a gap wedge in his hand, part of a six-hole stretch he played in 6-under par in the middle of his round at the TPC Summerlin.

