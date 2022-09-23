Main Photo

Adam Scott, of Australia, Tom Kim and Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walk up the fifth fairway during practice for the Presidents Cup.

 CHRIS CARLSON/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim can be excused for his mistake Wednesday. The Presidents Cup is new for the 20-year-old South Korean, just like it is for seven other players on the International team that face a daunting task at Quail Hollow.

Only this was more a math mistake than a rookie mistake.

