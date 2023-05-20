Main Photo

Tom Kim, of South Korea, watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the Byron Nelson golf tournament.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Tom Kim would do anything to save a golf stroke. Especially at a major. And he’s got the mud-caked pants and shirt to prove it.

Kim went all in — waist deep into the muck of a marshy area along Oak Hill’s Allens Creek — in a bid to retrieve his ball following an errant tee shot off No. 6 during the opening round of the PGA Championship on Thursday.

Recommended for you