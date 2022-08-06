Main Photo

Joohyung Kim from Korea putts on the ninth green during the second round of the Wyndham Championship.

 REINHOLD MATAY/AP PHOTO

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Joohyung “Tom” Kim began the Wyndham Championship with a quadruple bogey on his first hole and wasn’t the least bit bothered. The kid seems to be going places in a hurry.

Already assured a PGA Tour card for next season, Kim overcame his rough start with a 6-under 64 on Friday that gave him a share of the early lead with Brandon Wu and Ryan Moore in the final PGA Tour event of the regular season.

Recommended for you