Main Photo

Tom Kim, of South Korea, watches his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Hero World Challenge. Kim starts the year with a new endorsement with Nike. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

KAPALUA, Hawaii — He was listed as Joohyung Kim when he played in the 2020 PGA Championship at Harding Park as an 18-year-old, and when he nearly won the Genesis Scottish Open last summer on a sponsor exemption.

Now he’s known by his nickname — Tom Kim — and by his game. The 20-year-old South Korean won the Wyndham Championship, delivered a big performance in the Presidents Cup and outdueled Patrick Cantlay in Las Vegas at the Shriners Children’s Open.

Recommended for you