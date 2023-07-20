Main Photo

Pittsburgh Pirates first round draft pick, pitcher Paul Skenes, left, poses with Pirates general manager Ben Cherington after signing with the team in Pittsburgh.

 GENE J. PUSKAR/AP PHOTO

PITTSBURGH — Right-hander Paul Skenes, taken by Pittsburgh with the first pick in this month’s amateur draft, agreed Tuesday to a contract that includes a $9.2 million signing bonus.

The amount is the highest for a drafted player, topping the $8,416,300 Detroit agreed to with first baseman Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in 2021.

Recommended for you