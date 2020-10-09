Miami coach Manny Diaz wants big games like the Hurricanes-Clemson matchup to be much more commonplace.
The seventh-ranked Hurricanes (3-0, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) can take a step in bringing back the dominance of “The U” when they play the No. 1 Tigers (3-0, 2-0) on Saturday night.
The game is the 17th top-10 matchup in ACC history — and Clemson’s been in four of the past five. Miami’s only appearance the previous six years was in a 38-3 loss to the Tigers in the 2017 ACC championship game.
Diaz believes Miami needs more and more big-game, prime-time matchups that all college football is talking about to return the program to national prominence. Clemson’s consistency the past few years (five straight ACC titles and five consecutive trips to the College Football Playoffs) comes from playing and winning such games, a history Diaz knows the Tigers will draw on this week.
“This is not a big game to Clemson,” Diaz said. “This is what they do. We’ve got to get our program the same way.”
It also doesn’t hurt to have dynamic playmakers on offense.
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King leads the ACC’s highest scoring offense so far. He’s got 736 yards passing and six TDs.
Hurricanes tailback Cam’Ron Harris is third in conference rushing with 311 yards and leads the ACC with five rushing touchdowns.
The Hurricanes will need both at the top of their games to keep up with Clemson’s Heisman Trophy candidate duo of quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne.
Lawrence has hit almost 74% of his passes for 848 yards and seven touchdowns. Etienne, the two-time defending ACC player of the year, has rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also been critical as a pass catcher — he had five receptions for a career-best 114 yards — and the return game.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said his team’s sustained success is treating each week as a big-time, prime-time showdown so his team will prepare as they have no matter who the opponent is. Still, he believes the Tigers haven’t had a bigger test than the Hurricanes this year.
“They have dudes everywhere and that’s pretty easy to see,” Swinney said.