Main Photo

New York Yankees’ Gleyber Torres watches his two run homer in the first inning.

 BEBETO MATTHEWS/AP PHOTO

Gleyber Torres is exciting. He also is infuriating.

He sparked the Yankees to an 8-4 Fourth of July win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday, hitting a two-run homer in the first inning and scoring the go-ahead run from first base with a daring dash on Giancarlo Stanton’s fifth-inning single.

