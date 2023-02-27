MLS Red Bulls Orlando City Soccer

Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese, left, and New York Red Bulls forward Tom Barlow (74) collide while going for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer matc Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Orlando, Fla.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored a penalty-kick goal and Pedro Gallese made five saves to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in a season opener on Saturday.

Torres’ game-winner came in the 56th minute after a foul on the Red Bulls’ Sean Nealis.

