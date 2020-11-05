GAINESVILLE — Florida coach Mike White won’t come right out and say it. He hints at it. He talks around it. He subtly divulges one of the reasons his team was among the biggest disappointments in college basketball last season.
The Gators were simply too slow. Not methodical or patient, either. Their tempo was more suited for a golf course, a bowling alley or a shuffleboard court.
Florida ranked 326th out of 359 teams nationally in pace of play. Slow-footed point guard Andrew Nembhard was the primary culprit, and big man Kerry Blackshear was even less adept at getting up and down the floor.
It was noticeable to anyone watching and frustrating for White, whose high-scoring offense was a main selling point when Florida plucked him from Louisiana Tech in 2015 to replace NBA-bound Billy Donovan.
Now, nearly six years later, White appears ready to return to his roots, eager for his Gators to run and press like never before.
Nembhard transferred to Gonzaga because “visions not aligning moving forward,” and Blackshear turned pro after spending one year in Gainesville as a graduate transfer. Their departures could be addition by subtraction for Florida, which opens the season Nov. 25 against Maine at a resort casino on tribal land in Connecticut.
“We’re quicker, we’re faster, we’re more athletic and I’m hopeful that we’re deeper,” White said. “With that level of athleticism and speed and quickness, I think there’s a chance we get better at attacking the rim, putting more pressure on the rim, drawing more fouls and being better in the open floor.
“We haven’t had many easy baskets the last two years. I think that goes hand in hand with our ability to extend our defense, to get us out in the open floor and we’ve got to convert.”
Florida has several options to replace Nembhard, all of them considerably quicker on both ends of the floor. Sophomore Tre Mann, who flashed at times as a freshman, is considered the front-runner. Fellow sophomore Ques Glover and Cleveland State transfer Tyree Appleby also are in the mix.
“I’m able to get up the floor and find teammates and just running gives us a little bit more freedom to play downhill,” Mann said. “I’m excited to see what it holds for us.”