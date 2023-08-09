Main Photo

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, holds up the championship trophy. Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million.

 AP FILE PHOTO

Total prize money and player compensation at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament will reach a record $65 million, the U.S. Tennis Association said Tuesday, noting that the number is boosted by increases in the amount of expenses covered.

Last year’s total payout was about $60 million.

Recommended for you