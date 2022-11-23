Main Photo

Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) fouls Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) in the first quarter.

 BRUCE KLUCKHOHN/AP PHOTO

MINNEAPOLIS — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night.

Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit.

