LE MANS, France — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has won the past five 24 Hours of Le Mans races. The team is a solid favorite to make it six straight this weekend. But you’d never know that from talking to the team after Sunday’s test day.

“We’ve still got some work to do but luckily there are a few more days before the race starts,” said Brendon Hartley, one of the drivers of the No. 8 car. “It’s always nice to get back to Le Mans, particularly in this car which was really made for this track. Last year we had a great feeling with the car and we are trying to get that balance back.”

Recommended for you