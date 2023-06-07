LE MANS, France — TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has won the past five 24 Hours of Le Mans races. The team is a solid favorite to make it six straight this weekend. But you’d never know that from talking to the team after Sunday’s test day.
“We’ve still got some work to do but luckily there are a few more days before the race starts,” said Brendon Hartley, one of the drivers of the No. 8 car. “It’s always nice to get back to Le Mans, particularly in this car which was really made for this track. Last year we had a great feeling with the car and we are trying to get that balance back.”
TOYOTA GAZROO Racing had all six regular drivers, plus reserve/test driver Kazuki Nakajima turn in laps during test day. The No. 7 GR010 HYBRID turned in the fifth-fastest lap of the day. The No. 8 car posted the eighth-best lap. But nobody believes the Toyotas are behind the other cars in the field that much.
In the morning session, Mike Conway in the No. 7 car made contact with the safety barriers at Tertre Rouge, which resulted in the car being taken to the pits. It was repaired and made the start of the afternoon session.
“We had an incident at the end of first practice so the day was not as smooth as we had hoped,” said Kamui Kobayashi, team principal and one of the drivers in the No. 7 car. “Mike was fine, which is most important, and the mechanics worked really hard to fix the damage quickly. That minimized the impact on our program and allowed us to keep working on car set-up and balance. In terms of performance we are in a tough situation but we just need to keep working.”
The team was more interested in collecting data than challenging for the best lap of the day. From that perspective, it was a decent day. The team tried quite a few different setups and Michelin tire compounds.
“It was very nice to be back in the car again for the first time since March, when I joined the post-race test at Sebring,” Nakajima said. “To drive this car at Le Mans is always something special and it was a big honor to jump back in to start the session for car No. 8. It was a short stint, but it felt like I was back home, and I am pleased I could contribute to the test program.”
The No. 50 Ferrari 499P Hypercar set the best lap of the morning session and its sister car, the No. 51 Ferrari, turned in the best lap in the afternoon.
TOYOTA GAZOO will become a bit more serious today, when the first free practice session takes place.
Even though the race doesn’t begin until Saturday at 10 a.m., there’s always something taking place at Le Mans during Race Week. LeBron James was introduced as the official starter of the race on Monday.
“It’s an honor for me to be part of this historic moment in motor sport and help celebrate the Centenary of one of the biggest sporting events in the world,” James said in a statement released by the WEC. “I look forward to kicking off this iconic race and watching its world class drivers compete on Le Mans’ global stage.”
WEC also announced Le Mans Ultimate as the official video game of the FIA WEC and 24 Hours of Le Mans.