Main Photo

New Orleans Saints place kicker Wil Lutz (3) kicks a field goal.

 ALEX GALLARDO/AP PHOTO

A slew of trades highlighted roster cutdown day in the NFL on Tuesday.

Kicker Wil Lutz is reuniting with coach Sean Payton in Denver. The Eagles got tight end Albert Okwuegbunam from the Broncos. Veteran kicker Nick Folk went from New England to Tennessee.

