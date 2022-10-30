Main Photo

Florida State defenders, including defensive tackle Fabien Lovett (0), lift Georgia Tech running back Hassan Hall (3) off the ground as he tries to runs the ball in the second quarter.

 PHIL SEARS/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Jordan Travis wasn’t sharp at times but still completed 23 of 38 passes for a career-best 396 yards and three touchdowns as Florida State routed Georgia Tech 41-16 on Saturday.

Travis connected with Johnny Wilson on a 78-yard TD, Lawrance Toafili on a 62-yard TD and Ja’Khi Douglas on a 24-yard TD as the Seminoles (5-3, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) halted a three-game losing streak.

