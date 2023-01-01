Main Photo

Florida State wide receiver Johnny Wilson (14) makes a reception while defended by Oklahoma defensive back Justin Broiles (25) during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl.

 PHELAN M. EBENHACK/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — After rebuilding Florida State’s program over the past few years, coach Mike Norvell will take a moment to savor the No. 13 Seminoles’ 35-32 victory over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl. Then, he said, it’s time to get back to work.

“I know what we had to come through as a program,” Norvell said. “It was hard. And we know what’s ahead. And it’s going to be work. There’s no limits to what we can accomplish, and I’m going to push them until we get to ultimately where I know we can go.”

