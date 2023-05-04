Main Photo

Jockey Ron Turcotte rides Secretariat during the 99th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. on May 5, 1973. Secretariat won the Derby, Preakness and Belmont in record times that still stand. 

 AP FILE PHOTO

Secretariat had an unusually large heart, an engine that propelled him to a Triple Crown sweep 50 years ago. The colt nicknamed Big Red remains the heartbeat of an industry that has yet to see such dominance on and off the track replicated.

His name recognition, even among those who don’t follow sports, is still strong 34 years after his death, and eight of his descendants will run in the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, including early 3-1 favorite Forte.

