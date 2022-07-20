SEBRING — Truth Athletics Summer Basketball Camp wrapped up its second session of the summer last Friday. The second camp, taking place July 11 to July 15, welcomed plenty of young hoops players to develop their skills.
According to organizer and coach Nick Brooks, the second camp saw a smaller turnout due to the time of the year it took place. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. A lower number of campers allowed for a more personal setting.
“What we’re trying to do is keep the coaches ratio to players at a point where it’s beneficial to the participants as much as possible,” Brooks said. “It’s cool to have those large numbers. But if you don’t have a lot of coaches to go around to spread the wealth of the athletes, that kind of gets short changed and I don’t want to do that.”
The camp took place over the week with the campers being taught from the latest information for the sport. Brooks understands how much basketball evolves so it’s important to stay up to date on what to coach.
A showcase for parents during Friday’s camp demonstrated just some of the skills the campers worked on. One part of that was what Brooks called the disadvantage drill.
It features five players and starts with a three-on-two matchup. After a make or defensive rebound it turns into two-on-one down the other way. Thus the defending side is constantly at a disadvantage.
“We’re highlighting just getting kids to see how quickly transitions happen in basketball to a point where they’re going to be very, very reactive as much as possible to closing out on the ball or defending their basket,” Brooks said. “And that is a perfect drill for them to do.”
Another aspect of the camp Brooks emphasized was teaching players how to get in a stance when playing. Fundamentals are essential to building a solid foundation. A solid foundation and set of fundamentals allows players to still be effective during games when fatigue sets in.
One of his favorite parts was seeing how the more inexperienced players participated during the camp. Typically those with less experience are at the end of the line or skip reps. Almost hiding from participating.
“Man, it was the exact opposite this year and it was really cool to see those kids that are really trying to get better and wanting to get better just step up,” Brooks said.
It’s not only for the players to improve. But this also gives Brooks the opportunity to sharpen his skills as a coach. Brooks serves as a coach for multiple teams in Sebring and is a paraprofessional and dean at Cracker Trail Elementary School.
“It helps me develop a lot more patience just in general as a virtue and I tell you I have more fun than the kids do,” he said. “Also, it’s a great way to develop relationships with children that are not on my campus.”