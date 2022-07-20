SEBRING — Truth Athletics Summer Basketball Camp wrapped up its second session of the summer last Friday. The second camp, taking place July 11 to July 15, welcomed plenty of young hoops players to develop their skills.

According to organizer and coach Nick Brooks, the second camp saw a smaller turnout due to the time of the year it took place. But that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. A lower number of campers allowed for a more personal setting.

Recommended for you