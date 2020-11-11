MIAMI — The Miami Dolphins delayed returning home from their latest victory because of a tropical storm in South Florida, and at the moment, bad weather seems the only thing that can slow them down.
Coach Brian Flores’ team finally flew back Monday from Phoenix still basking in a 34-31 victory over Arizona and a four-game winning streak, the Dolphins’ longest since 2016. They improved to 5-3, which matched their best record at the halfway point in a season since 2001.
And in the Tua Tagovailoa era, the Dolphins remain unbeaten. The rookie quarterback has won his first two career starts and made a big leap forward against the Cardinals, showing the accuracy, mobility and poise that made him such a sensation at Alabama.
“He played well,” Flores said Monday. “He led the way in the fourth quarter, and made some plays throwing it and running it.”
After besting Arizona’s Kyler Murray with a late comeback, Tagovailoa faces another matchup of young guns Sunday when the Dolphins play host to Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
The showdown marks the start of an inviting four-game stretch against opponents who were a combined 7-24-1 through Sunday, which should allow the Dolphins to strengthen their case for the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2016.
“We still have a long way to go,” Flores said. “We have to make a lot of improvement the second half of the season.”