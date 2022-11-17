Main Photo

Ty Gibbs celebrates after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race and the season championship.

 RICK SCUTEN/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ty Gibbs was promoted to NASCAR’s top Cup series on Tuesday in an expected announcement that was void of any celebration as Joe Gibbs Racing continues to mourn the loss of Gibbs’ father.

Coy Gibbs died in his sleep hours after his 20-year-old son won the Xfinity Series championship on Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway. He was 49, the same age as older brother, J.D., when he passed away in 2019.

