Main Photo

United States' Mike Trout, right, runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against Canada.

 GODOFREDO A. VÁSQUEZ/AP PHOTO

PHOENIX — Mike Trout hit a three-run homer, Lance Lynn threw five impressive innings and the United States used a nine-run first to cruise past Canada 12-1 on Monday night in the World Baseball Classic.

The game was called after seven innings because of the tournament's 10-run mercy rule.

Recommended for you