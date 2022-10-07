Main Photo

Central Florida running back Isaiah Bowser runs down field.

 WILLIE J. ALLEN JR./ ORLANDO SENTINEL VIA AP

ORLANDO — John Rhys Plumlee threw for 316 yards and two touchdowns, both coming in the second half to Ryan O’Keefe, and UCF scored 31 unanswered points to beat SMU 41-19 on Wednesday night in a game postponed because of tropical weather.

UCF trailed 13-10 at halftime before scoring four touchdowns in the second half.

