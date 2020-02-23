STORRS, Conn. — Megan Walker scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 UConn to a 66-53 win over UCF and the outright regular-season championship in the American Athletic Conference.
Anna Makurat added 17 points and Crystal Dangerfield had 12 of her 14 in the second half for the Huskies (23-3, 13-0 American). They have won 50 conference regular-season or tournament titles in their 46 seasons.
Masseny Kaba scored 14 points and Kay Kay Wright had 12 to lead UCF (16-9, 8-5), which came into the game having won five in a row and six of seven.
The Huskies improved to 133-0 in conference games since the formation of the AAC, including 115-0 in the regular season.
The Huskies never trailed and led 8-3 when UCF’s Wright suffered a left leg injury battling for a rebound.
Walker, who put up her ninth double-double this season, scored eight straight points to close the quarter and UConn took a 16-4 lead after the first 10 minutes.
UCF hit just one of its first 14 shots and the Huskies held the Knights without a basket for about 8 1/2 minutes.
Wright returned in the second quarter and UCF outscored the Huskies 14-12 to trail 28-18 at the half.
UConn extended the lead to as many as 20-points in the third, before the Knights made another run.
It was 52-40 with 8:23 left in the game when UConn’s Olivia Nelson-Ododa was hit in the nose on what was ruled an intentional foul by Kaba. The Knights were hit with another intentional foul a short time later and UConn was able to stretch the lead back to 58-40.
UCF went on a final run to cut the lead to 10, but a 3-point play and a 3-point shot by Anna Makurat on consecutive possessions put the game away.
This was UConn’s 207th straight win over an unranked opponent.