Main Photo

Dana White, president of UFC, was caught on video released by TMZ slapping his wife while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year’s Eve.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LAS VEGAS — UFC President Dana White was seen on video released by TMZ slapping his wife, Anne, while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, last month.

White told TMZ in an interview Tuesday he was “embarrassed” and concerned for how his three children were affected.

Recommended for you