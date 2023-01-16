Georgia Celebration Football

Georgia football players acknowledge the crowd during a parade celebrating the Bulldog’s second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Athens, Ga.

 ALELX SLITZ/AP PHOTO

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member were killed early Sunday in a car wreck, the school said, just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second straight national championship with a parade and ceremony.

Two other members of the football program were injured in the crash, which occurred in Athens, south of the Georgia campus. They were not immediately identified, but the school said both were in stable condition.

