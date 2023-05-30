France Tennis French Open

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, top, and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, left, refused to shake hands at the end of their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Sunday, May 28, 2023. Sabalenka won in two sets, 6-3, 6-2.

 CHRISTOPHE ENA/AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — Unable to sleep the night before her first-round match at the French Open against Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, the Grand Slam tournament's No. 2 seed, Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine checked her phone at 5 a.m. Sunday and saw disturbing news back home in Kyiv.

At least one person was killed when the capital of Kostyuk's country was subjected to the largest drone attack by Russia since the start of its war, launched with an invasion assisted by Belarus in February 2022.

