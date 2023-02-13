QUEBEC CITY (AP) — The decision to have players from both teams line up arm-in-arm at center ice for the playing of the Ukrainian and United States’ national anthems was pre-planned in what stood as a symbol of unity and solidarity.

What no one anticipated was the spontaneous celebration that erupted among the 11- and 12-year-olds following the Ukrainian Selects’ 3-1 victory at the International Peewee Hockey tournament on Saturday.

