Main Photo

Kyle Larson (5) rubs fenders with Denny Hamlin (11) under caution during a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway.

 DERIK HAMILTON/AP PHOTO

RICHMOND, Va. — Denny Hamlin is not offering any apologies for the move he made last weekend at Pocono that caused Kyle Larson to hit the wall and let Hamlin sail on to victory.

Truth be told, it’s what NASCAR was hoping to see more of when it established the system that divides races into three stages, rewards drivers with points for doing well in those stages and allows them to accrue playoff points, Hamlin said.

