Tampa Bay Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe high fives third baseman Isaac Paredes (17) after the team defeated the Oakland Athletics.

 CHRIS O'MEARA/AP PHOTO

The Tampa Bay Rays are on such a roll, the only question is which of their stats is most impressive.

They're the first team to start 9-0 since the 2003 Kansas City Royals. They've scored the most runs in baseball (75) and allowed the fewest (18).

