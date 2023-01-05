Main Photo

United States' Frances Tiafoe, left, is congratulated by Great Britain's team captain Tim Henman after defeating Britain's Daniel Evans in their match at the United Cup tennis event.

 MARK BAKER/AP PHOTO

SYDNEY — Frances Tiafoe beat Britain’s Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday to move the United States into the United Cup mixed teams tournament semifinals.

Tiafoe’s victory gave the Americans an unbeatable 3-1 lead in the best-of-five Sydney City Final.

