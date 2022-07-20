Main Photo

United States' Alex Morgan, top, is congratulated after scoring her side's opening goal from the penalty spot against Canada during the CONCACAF Women's Championship.

 ROBERTO MARTINEZ/AP PHOTO

MONTERREY, Mexico — Alex Morgan never gets tired of winning championships, even after so many titles already.

Morgan converted on a penalty in the 78th minute and the U.S. women's national team won the CONCACAF W Championship 1-0 over Canada on Monday night to secure one of the region's spots in the 2024 Olympics.

