Main Photo

Max Homa reacts to his putt on the 15th green during their foursomes match at the Presidents Cup.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American red numbers filled the electronic scoreboards Thursday in the Presidents Cup, an outcome that surprised no one for these one-sided matches.

“Somebody came on the radio and said, ‘Yeah, but we’re 1 up in three matches and those can flip real quick,’” U.S. captain Davis Love III said.

Recommended for you