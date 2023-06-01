Main Photo

Justin Che of the United States celebrates scoring his side's 3rd goal against New Zealand during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of 16 soccer match at the Malvinas Argentinas stadium in Mendoza, Argentina.

 NATACHA PISARENKO/AP PHOTO

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — The United States reached the Under-20 World Cup quarterfinals in convincing fashion without conceding again after beating New Zealand 4-0 on Tuesday in Mendoza.

The Americans dominated the round-of-16 match to advance to the quarterfinals for the fourth consecutive U20 World Cup.

