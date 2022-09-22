Main Photo

Xander Schauffele hits off the 13th tee during practice for the Presidents Cup.

 CHRIS CARLSON/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The American team room at Quail Hollow has photos of winning teams from the Presidents Cup over the years, and it’s a wonder there’s room for all of them.

The matches began in 1994. The Americans have lost just once.

