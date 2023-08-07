Main Photo

United States’ players react after losing their Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Sweden in a penalty shootout.

 HAMISH BLAIR/AP PHOTO

MELBOURNE, Australia — The United States played its best game of this Women’s World Cup and it wasn’t good enough to stop the two-time reigning champions from being eliminated in the round of 16.

The Americans’ bid to win an unprecedented third consecutive title ended Sunday on penalty kicks. Megan Rapinoe, Sophia Smith and Kelly O’Hara missed with kicks from the penalty spot before Lina Hurtig converted to clinch the shootout 5-4 on Sunday as Sweden knocked the United States out of the World Cup after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.

Recommended for you