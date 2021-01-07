EDMONTON, Alberta — Heavy underdogs against a hockey powerhouse on home ice, Spencer Knight and his United States teammates snatched away gold for the red, white and blue.
Knight made 34 saves in yet another shutout and Team USA upset Canada 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the world junior hockey championship.
Tournament MVP Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and Alex Turcotte also scored as the U.S. won its first gold medal at the event since 2017.
United States players poured over the bench when the buzzer sounded, tossing sticks and gloves aloft in a mostly empty Rogers Place. The tournament was played with no fans in the stands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The winners linked up and swayed with delight on the blue line, lustily singing their national anthem as the American flag rose to the rafters. The Canadians, many with their heads down, leaned on their sticks and contemplated what might have been.