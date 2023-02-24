Main Photo

United States forward Alex Morgan, center, lifts the SheBelieves Cup with teammates after they won a soccer match against Brazil 2-0 Wednesday.

 LM OTERO/AP PHOTO

FRISCO, Texas — Alex Morgan and Mallory Swanson scored and the United States defeated Brazil 2-1 on Wednesday night to win the SheBelieves Cup for the fourth straight year.

Japan, which defeated Canada 3-0 in the earlier match at Toyota Stadium, was runner-up in the four-team, round-robin tournament. All four SheBelieves Cup teams will play in Women’s World Cup this summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Recommended for you