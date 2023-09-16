Main Photo

U.S. forward Mikal Bridges (5) gestures during the Basketball World Cup quarterfinal game between Italy and U.S.

 MICHAEL CONROY/AP PHOTO

USA Basketball is back atop the FIBA men’s world rankings, even after failing to medal at the World Cup.

The Americans flipped spots with Spain for No. 1 in the world in the updated rankings that were released Friday, reclaiming the top spot that they lost late last year. Spain is now No. 2, and World Cup champion Germany soared eight spots to No. 3 on the world list — the best in that program’s history.

