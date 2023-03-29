Main Photo

Virginia Tech players, from left to right, guard Georgia Amoore, guard Kayana Traylor and forward Taylor Soule celebrate after an Elite 8 college basketball game against Ohio State.

 STEPHEN BRASHEAR/AP PHOTO

SEATTLE — Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks stood at the stop of the ladder about to trim the final strands from the net when the familiar thumping beat started blaring through the speakers of the arena.

The Hokies’ first Final Four berth deserved a little Metallica and a little “Enter Sandman.”

